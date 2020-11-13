November 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Cloudy and cooler weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday the 13th. Forecast models continue to show isolated rain showers this afternoon. High temperatures today will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be easterly in the morning, but it will turn southerly in the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions will continue this evening and tonight across the area. There is still a slight chance for rain showers this evening and overnight. The clouds will keep our low temperatures warmer overnight, with lower to middle 40s expected. The wind will be southerly, but it will turn southwesterly overnight.