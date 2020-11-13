November 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a much cooler and overcast start to the day with the possibility of rain showers this afternoon and this evening. That means that if you plan to attend any high school football games tonight, remember to watch for lightning! Temperatures were also drastically different today with highs dropping 20-25 degrees into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon. Thankfully, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70’s tomorrow just in time for the Baylor game! Sunshine will also be abundant so make sure to stay sun safe – wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Then we will watch for yet another cool down beginning on Sunday, but conditions will stay dry and sunny through the second half of next week!