November 14th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the mid-50’s and abundant sunshine across the region. Today’s cool down will be short-lived with temperatures rebounding back into the mid to upper 60’s by Saturday. However, lows will remain in the low 30’s through tomorrow morning so make sure to keep your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off.

Sunshine will stick around through the start of the weekend, which means great game day weather for high school football as well as the Tech home game on Saturday. Then beginning on Sunday, we will see another small cool down with windy conditions expected.