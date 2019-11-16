November 15, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the low to mid-60's. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with temperatures rebounding back into the mid to upper 60's. Sunshine will stick around through the middle of next week, which means great game day weather for high school football games this evening as well as the Tech home game at 11AM tomorrow.

Then beginning on Sunday, we will see another small cool down with windy conditions expected. Thankfully, the 70's will quickly make their return on Monday. It is not until Wednesday through Friday that we will see another cool down and our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.