November 16, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! We saw some high cirrus clouds that stuck around for most of the day today which helped keep our temperatures about 5 degrees cooler than anticipated. Highs across the region were in the low to mid 60s. Tonight, we’ll see the clouds stick around before a cold front will push through in the early morning hours of Sunday. Expect blustery conditions through about mid afternoon Sunday before they begin to die down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with lots of sunshine and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The first half of next work week looks to be fantastic! Temperatures will warm into the 70s across the South Plains with plenty of sunshine. By Wednesday, a storm system will be trek through the area bringing a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms. Spotty showers stick around for Thursday before another storm system swings through on Friday bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will fall to the mid 50s by Thursday and lows in the 30s.

