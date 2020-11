During winter weather events you regularly hear us use the phrase ‘wintry mix’. That’s because the air temperature is not expected to stay below freezing throughout the entire atmosphere between the cloud bases all the way to the ground which means that more than just snow can form. We break down how we get each wintry precipitation type and explain why just a few degrees can make a big difference in your forecast.

Everything starts as snow in the cloud. As it falls, if the air temperature stays at 32 or below until the snow reaches the surface, it stays as snow.