November 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

High pressure remains in control of our weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. It'll be a nice day across the area with ample sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The wind will be light and out of the south 5-15 mph.

A mild night is on the way with lows dropping down into the lower to middle 40s under a clear sky. The wind will be southerly in the evening, then turn southwesterly overnight 5-15 mph.