November 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs sitting back in the mid-70’s. We will see the slow warm up continue into Thursday with highs moving back into the low 80’s. Sunshine will be abundant so make sure to stay sun safe – wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Then we will watch for our next rain chance set to arrive beginning on Saturday night and continuing on and off through Tuesday so keep your umbrellas handy! This will be associated with a cold front that will also bring us another cool down beginning on Sunday with highs dipping into the low to mid-50’s so make sure to have a jacket handy!