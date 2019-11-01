November 1st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with highs reaching into the low to mid-60’s. Tonight temperatures will drop below the freezing mark yet again so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off! Tomorrow we will see a brief cool down into the mid-50’s but then the upper 60’s and low 70’s will return on Sunday and stick around through the middle of next week! Throughout this time frame, sunshine will be abundant and winds will stay relatively calm but as we head into Tuesday night, we watch for another chance of showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast. These will stick around on Wednesday and Thursday as well so make sure to stay weather aware and to keep your umbrellas handy!