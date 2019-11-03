Happy Saturday everyone! It’s a bit brisk out there this afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s, but we do have some warmer temps on the way! After yesterday’s cold front, winds will be shifting back to the south/southwest tonight and through tomorrow which will help warm temperatures back to the low to mid 70s across the South Plains. A weak front will push through the area Sunday and into Monday which will not do much besides knock our temps down a few degrees for Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine to start our week off. By Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect another cold front to push through which will actually have some decent chances for some showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the week, the sunshine returns and highs will warm back up to the low to mid 70s with lows near 40 degrees.
November 2, 2019 Evening Weather
Happy Saturday everyone! It’s a bit brisk out there this afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s, but we do have some warmer temps on the way! After yesterday’s cold front, winds will be shifting back to the south/southwest tonight and through tomorrow which will help warm temperatures back to the low to mid 70s across the South Plains. A weak front will push through the area Sunday and into Monday which will not do much besides knock our temps down a few degrees for Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine to start our week off. By Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect another cold front to push through which will actually have some decent chances for some showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the week, the sunshine returns and highs will warm back up to the low to mid 70s with lows near 40 degrees.