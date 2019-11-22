November 21st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been an overcast and drizzly day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the upper 50’s. This cool down will continue into your FINALLY Friday with highs dipping into the low 50’s. This is all due to the strong cold front that has been pushing across the region since early this morning. Rain chances will continue through tomorrow morning leaving us with cool, but dry conditions for high school football games tomorrow night.

Thankfully, we have more perfect, Fall-like weather just in time for the last Tech home game of the season! Sunshine will return over the weekend and stick around through the middle of next week. However, we are watching for more storms to arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

