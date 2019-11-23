November 22, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another overcast and chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the low 50's. This is all due to the strong cold front that pushed across the region throughout yesterday morning. Beginning tomorrow, we will see a quick rise in temperatures with highs reaching into the low 60's on Saturday, the upper 60's Sunday, and the low 70's on Monday.

Sunshine will be abundant which means perfect weather for the last Texas Tech home game of the season. Then as we transition into the middle of next week, we will watch for a rapid cool down and the chance for wintry precipitation showers to return to the South Plains just in time for the biggest travel day of the year. Please drive with caution and take your time to get to where you need to go safely!