November 23rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a chilly and overcast day with highs plummeting back into the mid to upper 50’s. Thankfully, we have a quick warmup on the way as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday! Temperatures will move back into the mid to upper 60’s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then the low 70’s for Turkey Day. Sunshine will return as well, but the one thing to note is that we are expecting high winds tomorrow throughout the day. Speeds will range from 20-50 MPH with blowing dust and fire weather potential being our biggest risks. Please drive with caution as debris could fly into the road. Following the holiday, we have a much chillier forecast for Black Friday and the weekend so keep your coats handy! Unfortunately, after tonight we will stay dry with precipitation remaining out of the forecast for the next week.