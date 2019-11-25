November 24th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday everyone! I hope you were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend. We saw highs in the low 70s across the South Plains under mostly clear skies. Monday will be almost a repeat of today with minor fluctuations in temperatures. So let’s jump straight into this week’s weather. Before the rain and wintry mix comes on Wednesday, we’ll have quite a strong wind event on Tuesday. Winds will be howling out of the west on Tuesday anywhere from 30 to 40 MPH, with gusts as high as 50 MPH. Be sure to bring in any furniture that may be prone to flying around on Tuesday as these winds will definitely be able to throw some of your outdoor furniture around.

Then comes Wednesday’s storm system, which ironically is also one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you’re doing any travel, I would suggest getting out on the roads as early as possible as temperatures will be plummeting throughout the day just as a surge of precipitation will be moving in. A slew of wintry precipitation will be possible throughout Wednesday evening through Thursday morning across the South Plains, so PLEASE be careful on the roadways and give yourself PLENTY of time to get to your destination as some roads could be icy. By Thanksgiving evening, winds will shift to the south and east, allowing for our temperatures to rise overnight and throughout the day on Friday, which is good news because we will have another chance at some showers on Friday, but it should all be mostly rain. Conditions improve drastically for next weekend as sunshine returns and temperatures return to near normal for us.

