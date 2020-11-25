November 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a warmer, sunny and very windy day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 60’s. However, tomorrow morning we will see lows drop back below freezing so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors tonight and to turn your sprinklers off. Thankfully, your Thanksgiving holiday looks absolutely perfect with sunshine, calm winds and highs back in the 70’s. Take advantage while you have the chance because we have another cool down expected to arrive on Black Friday. Highs will plummet into the low to mid-50’s through the beginning of next week and we will watch for a small chance for precipitation Friday into Saturday. Due to the timing of this, we could see some wintry mix so plan accordingly and drive with caution!