November 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm holiday with highs moving back into the low to mid-70’s! However, we have big changes on the way for your Black Friday and the remainder of your holiday weekend. A front is expected to arrive late tonight and into early tomorrow morning bringing a twenty degree drop in temperatures and the possibility for precipitation. Timing for this will be Friday evening and continuing for much of the day on Saturday. Due to the return of freezing temperatures, we are expecting much of the precipitation to be of the wintry variety so expect ice on the roadways on Saturday morning and make sure to drive with caution! It is also extremely important to remember to bring your pets and potted plants indoors Thanksgiving night and to turn your sprinklers off. This will remain the case for the foreseeable future with lows remaining below freezing for at least the next week.