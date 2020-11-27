November 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a cooler day across the region with freezing temperatures to start and highs only reaching into the mid-60's. Thankfully, the sunshine has returned and the wind has calmed down tremendously. This will remain the case for your Thanksgiving holiday as well with highs warming back into the low 70's! However, we have big changes on the way for your Black Friday and the remainder of your holiday weekend. Another front is expected to arrive late Thursday evening and into early Friday morning bringing a twenty degree drop in temperatures and the possibility for precipitation. Timing for this will be Friday evening and continuing for much of the day on Saturday. Due to the return of freezing temperatures, we are expecting much of the precipitation to be of the wintry variety so expect ice on the roadways on Saturday morning and make sure to drive with caution! It is also extremely important to remember to bring your pets and potted plants indoors Thanksgiving night and to turn your sprinklers off. This will remain the case for the foreseeable future with lows remaining below freezing for at least the next week.