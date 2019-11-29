Good evening and Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you all have been able to enjoy the holiday even though the weather may not have cooperated as well as we would have hope for. We saw temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s with overcast skies and a few showers here and there. We can expect the showers to stick around throughout the day tomorrow, so if you are going to be out doing some shopping make sure to bring your umbrellas. Good news is that temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer and the rain will begin to taper off in the early evening, and by Saturday we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. A dryer and warmer weather pattern is setting up for most of next week, so we will finally have a chance to dry out and warm up with lots of sunshine and temperatures back to near normal!
November 28th, 2019 Evening Weather
Good evening and Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you all have been able to enjoy the holiday even though the weather may not have cooperated as well as we would have hope for. We saw temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s with overcast skies and a few showers here and there. We can expect the showers to stick around throughout the day tomorrow, so if you are going to be out doing some shopping make sure to bring your umbrellas. Good news is that temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer and the rain will begin to taper off in the early evening, and by Saturday we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. A dryer and warmer weather pattern is setting up for most of next week, so we will finally have a chance to dry out and warm up with lots of sunshine and temperatures back to near normal!