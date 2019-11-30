November 29th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Friday! If you have been out and about doing any shopping today, I am sure you have noticed the dense fog throughout the region today. This has been slower to burn off than originally anticipated, so temperatures have been a bit on the cool side today with highs mostly in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, so areas are seeing a bit of sunshine, and where the sun is out, temperatures have risen into the upper 50s and low 60s even! Changes are coming that will burn the fog away for everyone by tonight, winds will shift to the west/southwest overnight with lows in the upper 30s across the South Plains. For Saturday, expect a mostly sunny day for everyone, however, it will be very windy. Winds will be howling out of the west tomorrow anywhere from 30 to 40 MPH, with gusts as high as 50 MPH. So be sure to bring in any outdoor furniture that may be prone to flying around during windy days tomorrow. By Sunday, winds die down and we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Then by next week, we’ll be under a ridge of high pressure for most of the week, which means warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine. A nice break after all the wild weather we had this week.

