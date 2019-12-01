Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! We finally are seeing some beautiful blue skies area wide today, however, the winds have been howling out of the west at around 30 to 40 MPH with gusts as high as 50 MPH! Good news is that the winds will begin to die down around sunset and continue to decrease in the overnight hours. It will be a cold night across the South Plains with an area wide freeze expected as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s. However, Sunday looks to be absolutely spectacular with sunny skies, highs in the mid 50s, and calm winds. Perfect weather if you’re doing any traveling back home after the holiday. Looking ahead to next week, a calm weather pattern is setting up as high pressure takes control. Expect mostly sunny skies through next week with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s, with an isolated shower or two for Wednesday and Thursday.
November 30th, 2019 Evening Weather
