November 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cool day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the low 50’s! Temperatures will climb into the low 60’s tomorrow before our next cold front arrives, dropping highs back into the low to mid-40’s on Wednesday and Thursday! This will be followed by another slow warm up into the weekend. Lows will stay below freezing for the foreseeable future so don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off! Unfortunately, this front will not bring us any precipitation so expect dry and sunny conditions all week long.