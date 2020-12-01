November 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front which moved through the area on Black Friday has kept high temperatures below average through the weekend. Expect more of the same today. Lubbock will be sunny, with no clouds in the sky. Wind will be at 10-15 mph, with a high temperature of only 52°. We should be in the upper 50s this time of year, but will remain below average today. Tuesday starts December, which is also the start of Meteorological Winter; that is the three coldest months of the year-December, January and February. We will see a warmer day tomorrow in Lubbock. The average high is in the upper 50s. However, thanks to sunny skies and dry air, the high temperature will climb up to 62°. Wind will be at 15-20 mph.

