Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 70’s. Our warming trend will continue through mid-week with highs transitioning into the low 80’s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will
taper back to the mid to upper 70’s by the weekend, but overall temperatures will be quite seasonable this week. Sunshine will remain abundant so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Unfortunately, conditions will remain dry with rain staying
out of the forecast until at least next Monday.
November 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather
