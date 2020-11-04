November 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We started to see the warm-up on Tuesday, with highs in the mid and upper 70s across the region. We’re going to see more warm air today, with highs more than ten degrees above the average for early November. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind from the southwest today. The high temperature is going to climb up to 83°. The average high for Lubbock is 69° today. We’re going to have another warm one tomorrow, too. Not much will change from today. It will be sunny and dry, with 10-15 mph wind again. The high is going to make it to 80°. A cold front will drop highs by Friday afternoon.

