November 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 80’s. Temperatures will stay warm tomorrow and then we will taper back to the mid to upper 70’s for your Friday and the weekend, but overall temperatures will be quite seasonable this week. Sunshine will remain abundant so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Unfortunately, conditions will remain dry with rain staying out of the forecast until at least next Tuesday.