November 5th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a much cooler day across the South Plains with high temperatures only reaching into the low 60’s. Temperatures will push into the mid-60’s tomorrow with another strong front expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will be one of those rare days where we hit our high temperature at midnight and then temperatures will plummet throughout the day so make sure to bundle up!

The other big change will be rain chances returning to the region beginning early tomorrow morning and intensifying on Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time but we could see some localized flooding so make sure to stay weather aware and remember to turn around, don’t drown! Then beginning on Friday, sunshine will return and temperatures will warm up through the first half of the weekend.