November 5th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the low to mid-80’s. Temperatures will taper back to the 70’s for your Friday and the weekend, but overall temperatures will be quite seasonable this week. Sunshine will remain abundant so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Unfortunately, conditions will remain dry with rain staying out of the forecast despite our big cool down arriving on Tuesday. The only thing to note is that we will have dry and windy conditions Sunday through Tuesday so fire weather potential will be high. Please avoid burning of any kind during this time frame.