November 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- There was another early spring-like day in west Texas on Thursday. We did not tie a record high like we did Wednesday, but highs were still easily in the mid 80s area-wide. A weak cool front passed through the region on Thursday and that will affect temperatures today. We’re going to see sunny skies and very dry air. The wind is going to be light, which is good to see. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature make it to 78°. The average high for today is 68°, so it is still going to be above average. Saturday will still be dry and warm. There will be more clouds through the morning, which will clear as we get closer to lunch time. The afternoon is going to be sunny, with 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will be 75°, which is eight degrees above the average of 67°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!