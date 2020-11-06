November 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the 70’s. Temperatures will remain in this range throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Sunshine will remain abundant so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Unfortunately, conditions will remain dry with rain staying out of the forecast despite our cool down arriving on Tuesday. The only thing to note is that we will have dry and windy conditions Sunday through Tuesday so fire weather potential will be high. Please avoid burning of any kind during this time frame.