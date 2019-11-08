November 7th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been an overcast, rainy and cold day across the South Plains with temperatures dropping into the mid-30’s this afternoon. Tomorrow morning temperatures will transition into the low 30’s which is a major concern with all the moisture on the roadways. Watch for ice and take your time to get to where you need to go safely. On and off ramps, bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible to black ice.

Thankfully, temperatures will warm up quickly moving into the mid-50’s tomorrow afternoon, the upper 60’s on Saturday and the low 70’s on Sunday with abundant sunshine expected throughout the weekend. Take advantage of the nice weather because a powerful cold front will push into the region Sunday night causing temperatures to plummet into the upper 30’s for your highs on Monday and bringing with it another chance for precipitation.