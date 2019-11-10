November 9th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Saturday everyone! It has been quite a picture perfect day, it really is hard for it to get much better than today. We have seen lots of sunshine and temperatures have warmed into the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be a relatively mild night with lows in the low to mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, the forecast is almost on repeat, with partly cloudy skies and even a bit warmer with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. I hope you get out and enjoy it because we have an arctic front that will be blasting through the South Plains early on Monday morning. We will see winds howling out of the north anywhere from 20 to 30 mph with overcast skies and a slight chance at some wintry precipitation Monday afternoon and evening. The winds die down and the clouds clear pretty fast Monday evening which will allow temps to plummet to the low 20s to even some upper teens! So please make sure you are prepping now for this deep freeze.

By Tuesday, the winds shift to the south and west, which will allow us to warm up to the upper 40s on Tuesday and eventually back to near normal by Wednesday with highs near average in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

