October 10, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! I hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful (yet blustery) weather outside today! The cold front that has brought a 60 degree drop in temperatures to the Denver area has pushed through the South Plains a little earlier than anticipated today. So if you’ve been outside, I am sure you have noticed the winds and cool air ushering in behind this front. Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about as big of a drop in temperatures as Denver, but we will be flirting with the freezing point here in the Hub City. Counties to the north and northwest of Lubbock are expected to dip below freezing tonight where a Freeze Warning is in effect tonight, while Lubbock and areas to the southwest and northeast are under a Freeze Watch tonight. Make sure to bring in your potted plants and pets tonight as this will be our first freeze for many of us.

Temperatures rebound to the mid 50s for Friday as we close out our workweek with crisp, clear skies. Overnight temperatures for Friday night don’t look to be as cold, but expect mid to upper 30s for lows for much of the South Plains. This weekend looks to be ideal if you have any outdoor plans as temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and even up the mid 80s by Sunday! Next week looks to be mostly dry even as another cold front slips through, but it will not be as strong as the one today, with only a slight drop in temperatures expected when it passes through on Tuesday.