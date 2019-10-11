October 11, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Friday everyone! Boy was it a cold start for many of us in the South Plains this morning! Areas to the north and west saw their first freeze last night, however, the city of Lubbock and areas to the south and east stayed above the freezing point. However, tonight might be a different story! Last night, the winds helped keep temperatures just above freezing in Lubbock, but tonight, light winds, clear skies, and low dew points might work together in getting Lubbock below freezing. Expect another freeze for the same areas that saw one last night. On Saturday, we will see the winds shift from northeast to southwest which will help us warm up nicely to the mid 60s across the region with clear skies.

Temperatures continue to rise on Sunday with highs in low to mid 80s and will stay there through the beginning of next week. Not many rain chances to speak of despite just a spotty shower or two with the passing of our next cold front on Tuesday. This cold front won’t be as strong as this most recent one, with a slight drop in temperatures expected from the low to mid 80s for highs to the low to mid 70s, and lows ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 40s.