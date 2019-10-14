October 14, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're going to see cloudy skies sticking around through the day today. They're mainly going to be the mid and upper-level type, so not the super thick variety that totally blocks out the sunshine. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature is going to reach 85°. A dry cold front is going to be coming through the area during the day tomorrow. We will notice a wind shift in the afternoon to the north. That is going to hold high temperatures down, especially in the northern counties. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 76°.

