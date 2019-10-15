October 15th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another cool and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the low 70’s. This will remain the case tomorrow with a slow warm up into the weekend. Temperatures will move 5-10 degrees above average, jumping back into the low to mid-80’s beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. However, Sunday evening we will watch for another front to slide across the region, dropping temperatures back below average into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Sunshine will be abundant for the next seven days so even though it is cool, make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!