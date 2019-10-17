October 17, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another cool and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the upper 70’s. Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow, reaching back into the mid-80’s. Then we will see two cold fronts push through the area, the first arriving on Saturday and the second arriving on Sunday night into Monday morning. These will both drop temperatures back into the low to mid-70’s with breezy conditions expected. Sunshine will be abundant for the next seven days so even though it is cool, make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!