October 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! It has been a much cooler day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with a gradual warm up throughout the rest of the week. Despite all of our temperature fluctuations, sunshine will remain abundant with precipitation continuing to stay out of the forecast. Our best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning with isolated showers to the East. Wind speeds will pick up for the second half of the work week which could bring some blowing dust to the region and some fire weather potential, but otherwise we have another quiet forecast ahead! With all the sunshine in the forecast, it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors, especially on the hot days.