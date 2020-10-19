October 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another cool day across the South Plains with highs sitting back in the upper 60’s today. This will all change tomorrow with another rapid warm up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s expected. This will be followed by another 20-30 degree drop in temperatures for your Sunday and then a more gradual warm up next week. Despite all of our temperature fluctuations, sunshine will remain abundant with precipitation continuing to stay out of the forecast. Wind speeds will pick up on Saturday and Sunday as the front pushes through which could bring some blowing dust to the region and some fire weather potential, but otherwise we have another quiet forecast ahead! With all the sunshine in the forecast, it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors, especially on the hot days.