October 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was the coolest day of the month so far, as Lubbock didn’t even make it into the 70s for the high. We’re actually going to see another fall-like day today, but this cool spell will not last beyond that. The clouds from the morning hours will clear this afternoon, with a few leftover fair-weather cumulus clouds. With the mostly sunny conditions today, the high in Lubbock will make it to 70°. The average high for October 19 is 74°. It’s nice to have below average highs in October, which is what we should see. However, warmer air will return tomorrow. The clouds from today will be gone and we’re going to return to sunny skies. The air remains dry, with 10-15 mph wind. The high on Tuesday will reach 83°. So, we’re going to be back above average once more.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!