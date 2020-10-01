October 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The see-saw, or roller coaster (whichever you prefer) is back in effect today. The high temperature for the final day of September made it to 92° in Lubbock. We’re going to be on the down swing today, with much lower high temperatures and more comfortable air. The wind today is going to be higher than Wednesday as it will be sustained at 10-15 mph. So it will try to feel cooler than what it actually is. No complaints here. Lubbock will see all sunshine, with no clouds, and a high reaching 78°, which is below average for October 1. We’re going to be on the upswing tomorrow, because west Texas can’t have comfortable air for more than one day. We’ll remain sunny and dry with 10-15 mph wind on Friday. The high temperature in Lubbock will be above average as we make it to 81°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!