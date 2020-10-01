October 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. The warm up is expected to continue with highs rebounding back into the mid-80’s by Saturday and then the upper 80’s and low 90’s by next week. Sunshine will continue to be abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.