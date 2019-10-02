October 2, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another overcast day with temperatures back in the low 80’s. Tonight we will watch for more possible thunderstorms to return to the region but thankfully no severe weather is expected at this time. The only threat will be flooding so remember turn around, don’t drown.

The other noticeable change will be that our temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s tomorrow with another slow warm up into the weekend. Storm chances will continue each day with sunshine finally returning over the weekend. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy and to remember that if thunder roars, go indoors. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!