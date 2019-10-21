October 20, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! We had another warm day here in the South Plains with many of us seeing highs well into the 80s today. We do have a cold front that is making it’s way through the region this evening that will help cool us down about 10 to 15 degrees for tomorrow. We can expect highs for Monday and Tuesday in the low 70s with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday we will spike back up to the low to mid 80s before a strong cold front is set to make its way through. Right now, models are in disagreement on whether or not any wintry precipitation will come with this, right now we are keeping just a very low chance of some overnight flurries Thursday night with highs in the low 50s and lows near the freezing mark. We make a quick turnaround as Friday we can see temperatures back near 60 degrees with a nice weekend setting up.