October 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another mild day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This warm up will continue through Thursday with the upper 80’s and low 90’s returning and then we are watching for our next temperature drop on Friday with highs plummeting back into the low 60’s. Despite all of our temperature fluctuations, sunshine will remain abundant with only isolated precipitation chances tonight through Wednesday morning. Wind speeds will pick up for the second half of the work week which could bring some blowing dust to the region and some fire weather potential, but otherwise we have another quiet forecast ahead! With all the sunshine in the forecast, it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors, especially on the hot days. Looking ahead to next week, there is a dramatic cool down expected, likely bringing us our first freeze as well as our first chance for wintry precipitation this season so stay tuned for updates!