October 21st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a mild and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back below average in the low 70’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with temperatures warming back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s on Wednesday. Then beginning on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will watch for a strong cold front to slide across the region, bringing a drastic temperature drop and the possibility of some wintry mix – mostly in the form of flurries. This cool down will be short-lived with temperatures moving back around average by Saturday and sunshine returning to the forecast.