October 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another warm day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the low to mid-80’s. This warm up will continue through Thursday with the upper 80’s and low 90’s returning and then we are watching for our next temperature drop on Friday with highs plummeting back into the mid-50’s. Despite all of our temperature fluctuations, sunshine will remain abundant so it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors, especially on the hot days. Wind speeds will pick up for the second half of the work week which could bring some blowing dust to the region and some fire weather potential, but otherwise we have another quiet forecast ahead! Looking ahead to next week, there is a dramatic cool down expected, bringing us our first freeze as well as our first chance for wintry precipitation this season so stay tuned for updates!