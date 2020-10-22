October 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be a warm and windy one. Sustained wind will be at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times this afternoon. Before the cold front arrives tonight, Lubbock will see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 88°. That is 14° above average for October 22. There are not strong signals for showers, or storms today. However, an isolated storm with gusty wind can’t be ruled out in the Rolling Plains this afternoon. Once the cold front moves in tonight, we will see gusty wind and much drier air. Friday will begin with partly cloudy skies, with a low temperature of 41°. Friday afternoon is going to see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with gusty wind and a high temperature of only 55°. It will feel cooler with that wind.

