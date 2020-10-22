October 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another warm day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This warm up will end today with highs plummeting back into the mid to upper 50’s on Friday. We will warm back to average on Saturday and Sunday with another temperature drop on Monday. Despite all of our temperature fluctuations, sunshine will remain abundant so it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors, especially on the hot days. We do have a small chance for some strong storms this evening as our cold front pushes through the region so strong winds and moderate sized hail are possible. Wind speeds will stay strong tonight and tomorrow, which could bring some blowing dust to the region and some fire weather potential, but otherwise we have another quiet forecast ahead! Looking ahead to next week, along with our dramatic cool down we will see our first chance for wintry precipitation this season so stay tuned for updates!