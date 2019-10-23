Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a warm and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back above average into the low 80’s. Hopefully you took the chance to enjoy this beautiful weather because it will all be changing tonight. A strong cold front is headed our way that will bring a drastic temperature drop and the possibility of some wintry mix showers. High temperatures will drop into the mid-40’s tomorrow afternoon and then into the upper 20’s on Friday morning. Make sure to bring pets and potted plants indoors and turn your sprinklers off during this time frame! Then temperatures will warm up and sunshine will return this weekend so go outside and enjoy!
October 23, 2019 Evening Weather
