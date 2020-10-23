October 23rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Friday everyone! It has been a much cooler day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the low to mid-50’s. We will warm back to average on Saturday and Sunday with another drastic temperature drop on Monday. Beginning Sunday night and continuing into Wednesday morning, we watch for precipitation to return to the forecast, ranging from rain, to sleet, to freezing rain with even a few areas seeing some snow. The best chances for wintry precipitation are Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday. The most important times to take extra precautions while driving are Monday morning through Wednesday morning when temperatures will remain below the freezing mark and therefore when we will see the best chance for icy road conditions. Make sure to drive with caution, bundle up, and stay tuned for updates!