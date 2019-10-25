October 25, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Finally Friday everyone! I hope you’re all able to get out and enjoy the sunshine today after all the clouds and rain yesterday. We saw an area wide freeze with many of us spending anywhere from 10 to 15 hours below freezing! Today has been a different story with wall to wall sunshine and temperatures back into the low 50s for most of us. Winds will be shifting from the north to the southwest tonight and into tomorrow which will allow us to continue warming back to near seasonal averages in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. We will be watching another cold front to move through the South Plains on Sunday around the noon hour and highs in the 60s with another area wide freeze expected. Next week looks to be interesting again.

We will see another reinforcing shot of cold air push through on Monday which will keep temperatures below average with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s Monday through Wednesday. We will also be watching another disturbance move out of the Rockies that could bring some precipitation back to the South Plains Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, confidence is low on the precip chances, but it is worth noting that with the cold air in place, we could be looking at another wintry mix event around Halloween. As always, things can and probably will change between now and then, so be sure to watch KLBK for the latest updates on next weeks’ forecast!

