October 27th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a cold and icy day across the South Plains with highs staying at or below the freezing mark. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with lows in the 20's and highs in the low 30's. Unfortunately, when you factor in the wind, it is going to feel a whole lot colder - around 10-20 degrees. On top of the frigid temperatures, we also have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7PM tonight and then a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 1PM Wednesday. The warning includes the potential for heavy wintry precipitation with snow totals ranging from 1-6" and a high potential for black ice. Highest snow totals will be in the Northwestern South Plains with totals decreasing the further Southeast you go. Travel is expected to be very hazardous, therefore it is not recommended, but if you must get out, make sure to drive with caution, leave plenty of space between you and the person in front of you, bundle up, and of course, stay tuned for updates!