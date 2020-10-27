October 27th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another cold and icy day across the South Plains with highs staying at or below the freezing mark. This will remain the case tomorrow morning as well with lows back in the 20’s. This means that any wintry precipitation that falls throughout the next 24 hours will remain on the ground and therefore be a hazard for drivers. The Winter Storm Warning continues through tomorrow at 1PM bringing the potential for more heavy wintry precipitation with snow totals for the event ranging from 1-6″ and a high potential for black ice. Highest snow totals will be in the Northwestern South Plains with totals decreasing the further Southeast you go. Travel is expected to be very hazardous, therefore it is not recommended, but if you must get out, make sure to drive with caution, leave plenty of space between you and the person in front of you, bundle up, and of course, stay tuned for updates!