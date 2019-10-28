October 28, 2019 Noon Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It’s a bit cold out there today, temperatures are in the 30s across the South Plains this afternoon. You can expect clouds to stick around through the early afternoon hours today keeping temperatures in the 40s. But by the afternoon these clouds should decrease allowing for a slight warm up to the mid 50s before sundown. Tonight another surge of cold air will push through the area, this time with the chance for some patchy fog and drizzle. Please be cautious and give yourself plenty of time if you have travel plans as some of this precipitation may freeze on contact with an area wide freeze expected. Tuesday will be cold with mostly cloudy skies and with highs in the low 40s and lows on either side of 30 degrees. On Wednesday, yet another cold front pushes through, dropping our temperatures even further, with highs barely getting out of the 30s with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with the chance for some showers and freezing drizzle. Again, please be drive carefully and give yourself plenty of time to drive as roads can become slick even with freezing drizzle.

Conditions increase for the better by Thursday, just in time for Halloween. With the exception of an isolated shower in the morning, we should see the sun return by the afternoon and clear skies for Thursday evening, just in time for trick or treaters. Be sure to layer your little ones up, though, as temps will be chilly.

