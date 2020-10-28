October 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another cold and icy day across the South Plains, but highs did move back above the freezing mark into the upper 30’s. Our warming trend will really start to kick in on Thursday and it will continue into the Halloween holiday! Highs will move into the low 50’s on Thursday, the mid-60’s on Friday and then the mid-70’s on Saturday. Sunshine will return tomorrow which will help with the melting of all the ice and snow. However, despite the warming trend, lows will still stay near or below the freezing mark Thursday and Friday mornings so make sure to keep your pets and potted plants inside and keep your sprinklers off. Conditions will stay mild and sunny through the middle of next week so it should be perfect weather if you want to get outside!