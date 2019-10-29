October 29th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! The cool down continues with high temperatures dipping into the mid-40’s today and then the low 40’s tomorrow. This will be paired with the chance of wintry precipitation, mostly in the form of freezing drizzle. This means that black ice will be a possibility over the next 36 hours so be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, on and off ramps, and areas where ponding water accumulates. Also don’t forget to brig your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off.
Thankfully, Halloween is looking much nicer with sunny conditions and temperatures warming back into the low 50’s. This warm up will continue into Friday with highs transitioning into the mid-60’s and more sunshine on tap.