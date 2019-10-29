October 29th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday! It sure is a cold one out there this morning, temperatures have been hovering in the low 30s this morning. We're pretty socked in the clouds with a few showers showing up on radar, so please give yourself extra time on the roadways this morning as some of this precip could be in the frozen form. We expect to keep the clouds and showers around for most of the day, leading to a pretty overcast Tuesday for us. There is a stronger push of cold air timed to move through this evening leading to an even colder day for us on Wednesday with the small chance of showers and wintry precipitation staying in the forecast through at least Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions improve quickly on Thursday, but not before some of the coldest temperatures this season with lows in the upper teens and low 20s across the South Plains. The sunshine returns by the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 50s. We'll continue to see temperatures increase for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the lows 60s and lows in the 30s.