October 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and slightly warmer day with highs transitioning back into the low 50’s. Our warming trend will continue into the Halloween holiday with afternoon temperatures moving into the upper 60’s on Friday and then the upper 70’s on Saturday. Sunshine will remain abundant which will help with the melting of all the ice and snow. However, despite the warming trend, lows will still stay near or below the freezing mark tomorrow morning so make sure to keep your pets and potted plants inside and keep your sprinklers off. Conditions will stay mild and sunny through the middle of next week so it should be perfect weather if you want to get outside!