October 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

It has been downright cold over the past few days here on the South Plains with temperatures struggling to get past the freezing mark and wintry precipitation has been making it hard for residents to get around town. While these conditions have been a nuisance to most, farmers and growers are exceptionally on edge, as these circumstances can make or break their yield for this harvest.

“We are in a very volatile position right now if your cotton fields are open and ready for harvest. So what can happen is even with the light mist at these temperatures the cotton will soak up the moisture, the open bolls will, and when it freezes it creates a lot of weight on the lint...and if we have a big wind come along you end up with a lot of cotton on the ground that you can't harvest so there is some pretty nervous growers here on the Texas High Plains.” stated Texas High Plains Cotton Producer Steve Newsom.