October 30th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! The cool down continues with high temperatures dipping into the low 40’s today and then the upper teens and low 20’s tomorrow morning. This will be paired with the chance of wintry precipitation, mostly in the form of freezing drizzle throughout much of today. This means that black ice will be a possibility over the next 24 hours so be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, on and off ramps, and areas where ponding water accumulates. Also don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off.

Thankfully, Halloween is looking much nicer with sunny conditions and temperatures warming back into the mid-50’s by the afternoon. This warm up will continue into Friday with highs transitioning into the mid-60’s and more sunshine on tap.