LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

After a wild weather week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, the week will end on a warmer note with quiet conditions. Expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions on this Friday with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. We'll have a light southwest wind 5-10 mph. Mostly clear conditions are expected this evening and tonight. It will still be a bit chilly with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday looks great with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and warmer. Under a southwest breeze, we'll climb back into the middle to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:No significant weather is expected across the South and Rolling Plains over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain variable over the extended forecast period.